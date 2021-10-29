A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home for the spooky season.

Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.

Each hand is 8 feet long and 4 feet wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.

Mr.Perkins said: “I am sort of a fanatic. Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can.”

