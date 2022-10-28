Scottish home transformed into spooky haunted house for Halloween

A Halloween-obsessed couple in Scotland have transformed their home into a terrifying haunted house for the sixteenth year in a row.

William Howson and his wife Roslyn started doing up their house for the spooky season back in 2006, and have welcomed hundreds of trick-or-treaters over the years.

This video shows the fruits of their labour, with their house fully kitted out with hundreds of creepy decorations and scary mannequins.

Despite the rising cost of living, the pair said they will still be opening up their house for free, as it’s “just all about the fun.”

