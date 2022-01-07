Stunning footage shows halos of light around the sun captured with picturesque snowy backdrops and bright blue sky.

Amateur photographer Carol Bauer headed out into Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon (05/01) to record the phenomena known as sun dogs.

These are caused when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the air, causing a ring of light to appear around the sun.

Grandmother-of-five Carol and her husband Chuck Bauer spotted the rings flanking forests, behind a school and atop snow-covered fields.

