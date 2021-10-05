A hare leaps over a golden eagle to escape its deadly swooping clutches.

Danny Carter, 37, recorded the moment his bird swooped down to seize the wild animal but was left with empty talons.

The incident was captured in fields in Lincolnshire earlier this year when Mr Carter was training his golden eagle.

After spotting the wild animal, the predator attempts to swoop in hot pursuit as the hare attempts to flee.

The eagle soon catches up and goes in for the kill.

In a plot twist, the cunning animal is seen leaping into the air and narrowly dodging death by a hairs width.