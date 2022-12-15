Prince Harry films himself on 'freedom flight'

The Duke of Sussex smiled as he filmed himself on his “freedom flight” from the Canada to the US after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the royal family.

The footage was shown in Netflix’s new documentary, Harry & Meghan.

“Grandma’s here,” Prince Harry says as the camera pans to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, travelling on the flight with the couple.

In the clip, Harry hailed an “amazing friend who we’ve never met” for providing a means for his family to relocate.

