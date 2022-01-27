Schoolboy sets record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes

A schoolboy has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.

Eli Chmelik, who got 19 correct answers within one minute, said it felt “very strange” to hold a world record.

The 11-year-old, of Manningtree in Essex said he read the first Harry Potter book aged six and “instantly loved the entire series”.

“I’d been reading the books obsessively for several years, then I saw the same record but for Star Wars, and I thought I can do this for Harry Potter,” he said.

