A head lice technician has shared footage of some of the most extreme cases she has had to deal with.

Rachel Maroun is a lice technician from North Australia and often films herself removing lice before posting the videos to social media.

Many of her clips become popular amongst her viewers, while others find them disturbing.

One of the videos captures a colony of lice that had been left untreated for a long time the customer’s neck and jacket have become showered in the tiny bugs.

Rachel claims the lice were falling onto the girl's face and even sucking her blood.