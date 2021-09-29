A headless “zombie” toad hops away from a man, a gruesome video shows.The creature was discovered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, by a man who was convinced the animal was dead.However, the 32-year-old was in for a shock when the toad begins hopping away from him.“It did not seem to be in pain, wasn’t agitated at all and the visible breathing only sped up as I got very close,” the witness said.The injury was thought to have been caused by a lawnmower.Scientists claim it’s possible for a toad to live even with a chunk of its brain missing.