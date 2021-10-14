Cecilia Adamouwent viral after she posted a video online of her heart pushing through her rib cage, that she received from a middle aged man when she was just ten.

She uses her platform to talk candidly about organ donation, after undergoing both heart and kidney transplants since she was born with a serious health condition.

Cecilia, from Cobham, Surrey, said: “It’s always been very special to me, I find it very amazing that I have somebody else’s heart inside of me - how incredible is that?”.

