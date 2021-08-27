A trapped hedgehog has been rescued from a car park drain in East Sussex in the “most unusual rescue of its type”. The Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called out to the scene on Monday, with firefighters having to free the animal using a tool “normally used to force open car doors at road accidents”.

The “dirty and dehydrated” hedgehog was checked over by WRAS and will be monitored for lasting damage before being returned to the wild.

Trevor Weeks, from WRAS, said: “There is no doubt this hedgehog would have died if it had not been rescued.”