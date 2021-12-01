Heinz and Terry’s have collaborated on an interesting new project in what they’re calling a “world-first festive mash-up you didn’t know you needed”.

The unlikely partnership has resulted in the Chocolate Orange mayo, a blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil.

The concoction is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”, the brands said in a statement.

