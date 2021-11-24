The town of Hexham in Northumberland has been named as Britain's happiest place to live.

It has been awarded the accolade by the "happy at home" index, which asked more than 21,000 people across the nation how they feel about where they live.

The “Happiness measures” (in which places are ranked) include "friendliness and community spirit", access to nature and green spaces and quality of local amenities including schools, restaurants, shops and recreational facilities.

Richmond-upon-Thames, in London, came second on the list, with the Yorkshire town of Harrogate placing third.

