A foot race with a difference took place in Russia over the weekend, as competitors swapped their trainers for high heels.

The novel event sees competitors run the 100m in heels and they must stay on their feet for the duration of the race to avoid being disqualified.

Given the precarious choice of footwear, medical professionals were on hand to administer first aid at the finish line.

In the women's race, it was Alsu Zaripova who took the win and this year, men were allowed to take part for the first time in their own event.