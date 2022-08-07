Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control

A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.

The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.

Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.

She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.

Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.

