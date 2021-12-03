Hippo takes underwater nap during fish spa treatment from tankmates

Hilarious footage shows the moment a hippo took an underwater nap while enjoying a ‘fish spa’ treatment from its tankmates.

The Nile hippopotamus, Timothy, is known for enjoying a cheeky snooze, and the African cichlids he resides with can’t resist going in for a nibble.

The fish can be seen eating away the dead skin on the six-year-old hippo’s head before the creature wakes up and shakes them off.

They will even sometimes swim into Timothy’s mouth to clean bits of food from his teeth, in their tank at San Antonio Zoo in Texas, USA.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here