The shocking moment a horse fell backward onto a table of diners at a restaurant in Colombia has been caught on camera.

According to the social media account “Animal Connection”, the incident happened at the Hacienda Las Margaritas restaurant in Bogota, where animals are regularly used for guests’ entertainment.

The distressed horse - apparently refusing to do the “show” - can be seen stumbling backward, tumbling over the side of the pen.

Diners scramble to get out of the way as the animal and the jockey fall before the horse gets back up.

