Say cheese: Horse flashes toothy smile for 9-year-old girl

A hilarious video shows the moment a horse who seemed to be aware they were on camera flashed a toothy smile for a 9-year-old girl.

Addy Pynn was on holiday with her family in the Lake District when she took to the habit of feeding the horses every day with her sister.

Addy said she wanted to take a video of her favourite horse to show her friends, but was very surprised when the horse started to ‘smile’ back at the camera.

Horses are sometimes known to bare their teeth in such a way when they are trying to smell their surroundings.