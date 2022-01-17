Around 100 horses jumped through bonfires at a purification ceremony during the Spanish festival of Las Luminarias this past weekend.

Dramatic footage shows the animals bursting through the soaring flames of night-time bonfires in the small town of San Bartolome de Pinares.

Organisers have confirmed that the horses were not harmed due to precautions taken by riders to cut horse hair to avoid burns.

The festival is believed to be related to the ancient Catholic traditions of fighting disease through cleansing by smoke.

