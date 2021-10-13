Amazing footage shows hot air balloons returning to the New Mexico skyline at the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The eight-day festival welcomed back hundreds of balloons to Balloon Fiesta Park, in the Wildflower Area of New Mexico’s largest city, after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

The Rio Grande Valley provided a great backdrop for the festivities, which saw 671 pilots take to the skies with the festival attempting to record the largest gathering of hot air balloons in history.

