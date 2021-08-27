A beef hot dog could shave 36 minutes of your life off you, a new study from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health Sciences has found.

Sandwiched in a bun, a beef hot dog could strip you on the times “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat,” authors of the study wrote.

Hot dogs are typically made from meat trimmings ground up into a paste before being inserted into a casing.

However, eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich add 33 minutes to your life, thanks to the legumes, the study says.