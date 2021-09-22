How much water should you drink a day?

While eight glasses of water is generally the rule that most people go by, the simple answer is there is no hard and fast rule to how much water you should be drinking per day.

A lot of it depends on your environment, how much activity you partake in and just how naturally thirsty you are.

The best advice is to listen to your body and to drink when you feel thirsty. But if you do try and aim for a set amount, just make sure you’re not over-hydrating either.