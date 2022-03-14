Huda Beauty launches Cheeky Tint Blush Stick as fans praise ‘unfiltered’ advert

Huda Beauty’s latest launch are the Cheeky Tint Blush Sticks, and they look incredible.

Launching on Tuesday, 15 March (tomorrow!) the creamy blushes come in five stunning shades.

They’ll be available at Boots, Huda Beauty,and Cult Beauty, priced at £21.

The sticks are vegan, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and are even waterproof.

Ingredients include lychee extract and Vitamin E, and they’re also non-comedogenic.

The brand’s video campaign has been praised on social media for being ‘real’ and ‘unfiltered’, showing a range of skin types without any airbrushing.

