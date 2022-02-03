Huge 4ft cat with 'leopard print' markings prowls for food outside McDonald's

Staff and customers at a McDonald’s in Doncaster were left stunned when they spotted a “huge” cat prowling for food.

Those who watched the feline rummaging around in the bushes estimated it was around 4 to 4.5ft and “three times the size of a domestic cat”.

Video footage shows the cat, with a distinctive striped tail and leopard print markings, roaming close to the restaurant

“It was very muscular and very cautious in the way it was moving around, like it wasn’t used to being near to people,” Jon Middleton, who captured the video, said.

