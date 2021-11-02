Exclusive: Stars rise up against male suicide for new HUMEN campaign

Some of the biggest stars in the UK have united to rise up against male suicide.

The HUMEN Charity - in partnership with Decathlon - this week launched the "Rise Against Suicide Sunrise Walk", encouraging the public to take on a 4,657-metre walking challenge to raise money for men in need of mental health support.

In 2020, 4,657 men died by suicide.

Celebrities including Emma Catherine Rigby, Andrew Scott, David Gandy, Alan Carr, Bill Nighy, Tom Odell and Danny Cipriani will all be taking part in the nationwide effort on 28 November.

