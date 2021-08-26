Albert Gonzales proved he's a "brave" man by pranking his pregnant, hungry wife during a "food review" video.

His wife, Evelyn was under the impression the pair would be reviewing McDonald's new Saweetie Meal when they pulled up to a drive thru.

Unfortunately for her, Albert only ordered one meal, not two, before recording the drama that unfolded.

He first accused his wife of having an "attitude" before tucking into the meal himself.

Evelyn then grabs the food from him, before getting out of the car and telling Albert that his prank wasn't "very funny".