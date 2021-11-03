A husband and wife with an almost 40-year age gap say their love life is as strong as ever, and the romance hasn’t dimmed, despite Edna being 83 and Simon 44 years old.

The pair met at a concert in 2003 and said it was “love at first sight” with them immediately falling into each other’s arms and have been barely separable since.

Simon, who suffers with dyslexia, dyspraxia and Asperger’s syndrome, can hear a song and repeat it off the top of his head on the organ.

