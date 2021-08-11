A rail-mad couple have enjoyed their "dream come true" wedding by getting married on a train at Euston Station.

Laura Dale and Jane Magnet, from Surrey, were selected out of more than 150 people who entered a competition, winning a ceremony on an Avanti West Coast service.

The pair tied the knot in the middle of a carriage, while friends and family filled the seats around them.

There was even enough room for a first dance on board before the newlyweds stepped off the train to applause from their guests, throwing the bouquet on the platform.