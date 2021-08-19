An ice cream van operator has been banned from a street in Suffolk amid a row about the chimes being played for too long.

Lamarti's are not allowed to enter Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft after a resident reported that the van played jingles for over 20 seconds, with rules stating that they can only be played for 12 seconds.

East Suffolk Council have said that Lamart's can only continue trading as long as it abides by the code of practice and keeps a written log of when and where their vehicles have sold ice cream.