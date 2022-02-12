Idaho police officer makes diving roadside leap to catch escaping cat

An Idaho police officer rescued a cat from dashing into a snowy North Idaho forest.

Trooper Llerenas was inspecting a van, which was traveling on the I-90 when its side door came open and items flew out onto the road, when he found that the van owners were in possession of multiple controlled substances.

When one of the animals carried into the van lept out, Trooper Llerenas jumped to catch the cat before it could get lost or harmed in the wilderness.

After the rescue, local shelters took safe custody of the pets.