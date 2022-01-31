Frozen iguanas fall from Florida trees during cold snap

Immobilised iguanas are falling out of trees in Florida due to a cold snap across the state.

Temperatures in southern Florida reached a low of 25 degrees fahrenheit [-3.9C] this weekend and the weather is having an adverse effect on the reptile population.

"Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s [4-9 Celsius]," the US National Weather Service Miami-South Florida tweeted on Sunday."

"They may fall from trees, but they are not dead."

Sign up to our newsletters here.