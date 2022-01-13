Terrifying moment man on scooter narrowly misses bus in India

CCTV footage captured the moment that a scooter came speeding round the corner and almost smashed into a bus taking a U-turn in Mangalore, Karnataka.

The rider narrowly missed hitting into the bus which stopped abruptly after the driver spotted the scooter speeding round the corner and heading towards the vehicle.

A helmet can be seen falling from the scooter as the rider zoomed through a narrow gap between a shop and a tree after making his escape last Saturday.

