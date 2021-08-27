An Indian train driver was forced to use the emergency brake when he spotted a herd of elephants on the track ahead on Thursday (26 August).

As you can see in the above video, the train comes to a standstill so that the small herd of elephants have the chance to move off the tracks and out of harm’s way.

The incident took place just before a bridge and thankfully the driver of the train was keeping a close eye on the track ahead.