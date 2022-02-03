Injured eagle flies into drivers car during holiday vlog

Unbelievable footage shows the moment a vlogger was photobombed by an injured serpent eagle that flew in through the open window of his moving car.

Renante Balbuena was filming his first ever vlog while on holiday in Tanay, Rizal, Philippines.

He planned to take some video of the beautiful mountains and nature for his YouTube channel, when the bird literally crashed into his car.

Renante from South Carolina, USA, said: “I set up the GoPro inside my car and started describing my vacation, then out of nowhere the bird crashed through my car!”

