An Australian man was shocked to find a bizarre-looking group of insects wriggling together on a doorstep, which he mistook for one giant spider while out for a walk.

The Melbourne resident took to Reddit in search of answers for what the creatures were, where users quickly identified the insects as the larvae of a spitfire sawfly.

Users of the social media platform, Reddit, were quick to share their stories on the alien-like creatures, with many saying the memories of the insects from their childhood still haunted them.