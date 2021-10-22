Thousands of insects have been released in a bid to boost the numbers of one of Britain’s rarest species.

More than 3,000 pine hoverfly larvae will be released into the wild in the Cairngorms National Park, Highlands, in the coming weeks.

The first release took place at Forestry and Land Scotland’s Ryvoan, Glenmore site and will be followed by more at two sites in RSPB’s Abernethy Forest in the coming days.

It is hoped the release marks a turning point for this important pollinator which has not been seen in its adult form in the wild in Britain for more than eight years.