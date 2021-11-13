Instagram is testing the long-awaited Take a Break feature in the hope to give users reminders when they’ve spent a long time on the platform.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said: "We started testing a new feature called 'Take a Break' this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing.

"I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December."

The feature testing comes after the company’s internal research that showed Instagram can have a negative effect on the mental health of young people.

