Apple's Regent Street store in central London faced a queue of tech fans on Friday, as the tech company released the latest version of its iPhone in the UK. Described by Apple CEO Tim Cook last week as the "best iPhones we have ever created", the iPhone 13 models offer an "advanced dual-camera system" alongside a longer battery life.

The newest iPad and iPad mini models were also launched on Friday.

The tech comes after the 15th iteration of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 15, was made available to the public on Monday.