Selected iPhones will soon be able to accept contactless card payments in addition to making them, according to reports. According to The Verge, Apple will introduce Tap to Pay to newer iPhones to enable them to receive payments from "contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets". The outlet reports that the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 will not be compatible with the feature, with Stripe being the first merchant to support it "this spring".

