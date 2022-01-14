Irish Púca artist talks controversy surrounding sculpture in Ennistymon

The creator of a puca statue that was to be installed in a Co Clare town has said he may be forced to sell it privately after the county council rejected the artwork.

The 6ft sculpture was to be installed in Ennistymon, however following criticism from some locals the council said it will not be proceeding with the project.

The sculpture is to be offered to other Co Clare towns and villages.

Artist Aidan Harte created the bronze art statue which was inspired by Irish folklore.

