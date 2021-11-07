The ringmaster of one of Ireland’s oldest circuses has broken with tradition to stage big tent shows during the winter in a bid to recoup huge pandemic losses.

David Duffy, of Tom Duffy’s Circus, admitted the 150-year family business was close to going bust during lockdown as it struggled for almost 16 months to secure state support.

Mr Duffy said: “We came very close to disappearing with the as we were getting no support during the pandemic.”

The circus features a mix of acts including acrobatics and magic, culminating with the “Space Wheel of Death”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here