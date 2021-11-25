Astronauts on ISS prepare for Thanksgiving while floating in space

Astronauts on board the International Space Station revealed how they will be spending Thanksgiving this year while travelling around the Earth.

Nasa’s Expedition 66 crew members are said to be looking forward to their feast of crab bisque, roast turkey, candied yams, and a dessert of cherry cobbler.

Kayla Barron, the expedition’s flight engineer, said “spending time with people she loved the most” was her favourite part of Thanksgiving.

“It’ll be a very international Thanksgiving,” she added.

Mark Vande Hei joked: “My family would be very happy that I’m not preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the crew.”

