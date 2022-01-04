Surveillance footage shows a puzzled driver accidentally ending up on tramway tracks in Istanbul after missing a turn on the main road, leaving passengers on the platform stunned.

Passengers waiting at Topkapi station seemed shocked to see a car driving past them and some even leaned forward to see where the vehicle was headed.

Local reports said onlookers called the fire brigade and police to help remove the vehicle, which got stuck on the tracks.

No one was injured in the incident.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here