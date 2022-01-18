Astonishing moment base jumpers jumped from Italian cliff face into cloudy abyss

This is the moment a pair of thrill-seeking base jumpers launched themselves from a 1,000-meter high cliff face into a cloudy abyss.

Tom Newberry and Callum Coldwell-Story, filmed themselves jumping from one of the peaks of Mount Brento, Italy.

Footage shows the pair, who recorded themselves with a GoPro attached to Tom’s helmet, as they become surrounded by thick clouds and fog.

This stunt performed is known as a ‘Mr.Bill’, where two athletes fly on the same parachute.

Sign up to our newsletters here.