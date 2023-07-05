Independent TV
Man abandoned in bin at two weeks old reunited with long lost half-brother
A man left in a bin when he was 2 weeks old has met his half-brother who he unknowingly went to school with in a heartwarming episode of Long Lost Family.
Monday’s (3 July) episode of the ITV show followed Paul Connolly.
He was born in east London in 1962, and spent his childhood in care after his mother had a breakdown and put him out with rubbish.
In his search for family from his father’s side, Mr Connolly found his paternal half-brother Frankie Peroni - who went to the same school as him at the same time - thanks to Long Lost Family.
Footage shows the emotional moment the pair were united.
02:09