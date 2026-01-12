ITV pays tribute to Lorraine Kelly’s father after ‘shock’ death

ITV has paid tribute to Lorraine Kelly’s father following his “shock” death at the age of 84.

John Kelly died after he slipped on an outdoor path in his home town of East Kilbride on Saturday (10 January).

In a post on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: “He was in poor health but it has still been a shock. We will miss you dad.”

Christine Lampard stepped in to replace the 66-year-old on Monday’s (12 January) episode of the talk show. “It goes without saying that we are all sending our thoughts and prayers to Lorraine and her family, especially to her mum Anne,” she said.