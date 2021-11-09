Two couples in Los Angeles experienced a “truly impossible” IVF nightmare which saw each of the mothers give birth to the other’s biological baby after a fertility lab mix-up.

Alexander Cardinale and his wife Daphna spent months raising another couple’s child before they discovered that the girl was not biologically theirs, learning that the family she did belong to had been raising their biological daughter instead.

Both sets of parents made the decision to swap the children at four months old and the Cardinales filmed the moment they finally met their actual daughter, Zoe.

