A Jack Russell terrier has been filmed singing with her owner as she plays the piano, in a video recorded in Latvia. Darija Romanenko, from Marupe, gave a rendition of "Autumn Leaves" by Joseph Kosma on the instrument, which was accompanied by pup Jemma singing at her side.

Romanenko said: "Jemma is a singing dog and she adores all musical instruments such as piano, bell, harmonica, saxophone, etc. The most wonderful thing is that she always gets the emotion of the song and shows it in her voice!"