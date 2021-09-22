Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday in style, building a skating rink at her home to cap a lavish 70s themed party.

The Hollywood star and her husband Will Smith built the rink at their LA home and provided all the equipment needed for their guests to skate.

Sources have revealed that those in attendance had the "best time", with the famous family also paying for everything on the night.

Will, was unable to skate as he is currently shooting a new film, but Jada and her mother are said to have skated for the whole night.