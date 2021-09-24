Delivery of a Jaguar F-type, worth almost $40,000, went dramatically wrong after falling off the sides of its trailer.

The vehicle slides off its trailer during its delivery to a customer in Maine.

After crash landing on the ground, the new black Jaguar rolls down the street and smashes into a parked Chevy truck.

Melissa Morvey, who filmed the clip said: “The car clearly was not loaded correctly and fell off the tractor-trailer into a Chevy truck behind it which completely destroyed the Jaguar.”