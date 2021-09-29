Changing Faces UK is campaigning for a change to the ‘lazy’ and ‘outdated’ use of facial scarring in James Bond films.

In No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as the secret agent, Bond appears opposite villains Safin (Rami Malek) and Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), both of whom have facial disfigurements.

Catherine Deakin, deputy chief executive of Changing Faces, said: ‘It’s important we all see more diverse and inclusive images and representations of people, including those who have visible differences, whether that be in a film, our favourite TV shows or in a fashion brand campaign.’